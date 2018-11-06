Round-up of City Council Election Results in Santa Barbara County

Seven cities in Santa Barbara County — Buellton, Carpinteria, Goleta, Guadalupe, Lompoc, Santa Maria and Solvang — elected members to their City Council Tuesday

Buellton City Council, full term (three seats):

Two incumbents and one challenger were leading in the race for three council seats.

In early results Tuesday night, incumbent Ed Andrisek had 28.3 percent of the vote, while challenger Judith Dale had 24.0 percent and incumbents Dave King and Art Mercado had 23.4 percent each.

Buellton City Council, short term (one seat):

John Sanchez was leading among three candidates for a short term on the council.

He had 41.4 percent of the vote, compared to 31.7 percent for R. Albrecht Caplan and 26.8 percent for Elyria Lewis.

Carpinteria City Council, full term (three seats):

Two incumbents and a challenger were leading in the race for three seats on the council.

Incumbent Gregg A. Carty was first with 23.4 percent, followed by challenger Roy Lee with 22.7 percent, and incumbent Al Clark with 21.8 percent.

Incumbent Brad Stein was fourth with 18.0 percent and D. ‘Dar’Ringling had 13.5 percent.

Goleta Mayor:

Paula Perotte was leading in the race for the city's first elected mayor.

She had 59.0 percent to 40.6 percent for Michael T. Bennett. Both of them are current members on the Goleta City Council.

Guadalupe City Council (2 seats):

Liliana Cardenas and Eugene A. Costa Jr. were leading the race for two seats on the council.

Cardenas had 41.1 percent of the vote and Costa had 21.3 percent, according to early results.

They were trailed by M. ‘Manny” Estorga with 19.9 percent of the vote and Richard Jenne II with 16.8 percent.

Lompoc Mayor:

Jenelle Osborne was leading James Mosby in the race for Lompoc mayor.

Osborne had 52.7 percent of the vote to 46.4 percent for Mosby, according to early results.

Both are currently serving on the council.

Lompoc City Council, District 2 seat:

Victor Vega was ahead in the race for the District 2 seat on the City Council.

He had 66.7 percent of the vote to 32.9 percent for Shirley Sherman.

Lompoc City Council, District 3 seat:

Incumbent Dirk Starbuck was leading the race for the District 3 seat on the City Council.

He had 59.0 percent of the vote to 40.6 for Robert Cuthbert.

Santa Maria City Council, District 3 seat:

Incumbent Michael W. Moats was leading the race for the District 3 seat on the council with 49.5 percent of the vote.

Gloria Soto was second with 43.0 percent, and Raymond Acosta was third with 7 percent.

Santa Maria City Council, District 4 seat:

Incumbent Etta Waterfield was ahead in the District 4 race for the City Council with 63.9 percent of the vote.

R. ‘Rafa’ Gutierrez had 35.4 percent.

Solvang Mayor:

Ryan Toussaint was well ahead in the vote for Solvang mayor.

He had 58.6 percent of the vote, well ahead compared to the 41.0 percent for incumbent mayor Jim Richardson.

Toussaint is a current council member.

Solvang City Council, full term (two seats):

Robert Clarke and N. ‘Chris’ Djernaes were leading in the race for two seats on the council.

Clarke and Djernaes each had 24.7 percent of the vote, tied for the number of votes, in early results, according to the County Elections Office.

Incumbent Joan Laird Jamieson was third with 20.0 percent, followed by Kim K. Jensen with 18.3 percent, Denise El Amin with 9.4 percent and ‘Esso’ Lama Newyork with 2.5 percent of the vote.

Solvang City Council, short term (one seat):

Incuumbent Karen M. Waite was leading in the race for a short term on the council

Waite had 56.2 percent to 43.5 percent for Edwin H. Skytt.

