Round Up Purchases to Support Hospice of Santa Barbara

Whether your latest house renovation project involves new flooring, plumbing facilities, or a simple paint job, your home improvement purchases could help support life-changing programs in the community.

From now through Nov. 7, shoppers at Santa Barbara Home Improvement Center can round up their purchases to the nearest dollar amount to support Hospice of Santa Barbara.

Since 1974, Hospice of Santa Barbara has provided compassionate care and programs to those suffering from life-threatening or terminal illness, as well as to the bereaved.

Though individual contributions may be small, each dollar collected from this round-up program will make a difference to the community Hospice of Santa Barbara serves.

“We’re looking forward to being able to provide what we can for our friends at Hospice of Santa Barbara,” said Gary Simpson, owner of Santa Barbara Home Improvement Center.

“The Santa Barbara Home Improvement Center is more than just a business," he said. "We strive to serve our community members as well. Every dollar counts.”

Last month, Santa Barbara Home Improvement Center focused its September Round Up on raising funds for those affected by recent hurricanes.

For more information about Hospice of Santa Barbara, including volunteer opportunities, call 563-8820 or visit www.hospiceofsantabarbara.org.

— Caitlin Trude for Hospice of Santa Barbara.