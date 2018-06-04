Roundabout Project Under Way at Highways 154, 246 Near Santa Ynez

A project to construct a roundabout and improve safety at Highways 154 and 246 near Santa Ynez is under way.

Beginning Wednesday, motorists and bicyclists will share the road within the project area due to the closure of the shoulder during this phase of construction.

Motorists will encounter intermittent one-way reversing traffic control and lane closures during the various stages of the project Monday through Friday during the overnight hours from 7:30 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. and during the daytime from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Motorists can expect delays not to exceed 10 minutes.

A stop sign will be placed in both directions of Highway 154 at Highway 246. The speed limit in this construction area will be reduced to 25 mph. Most of this work will take place behind a protective barrier resulting in minimal lane closures.

The contractor for this $3.3 million project is Granite Construction of Watsonville. This project is expected to be completed in October.

Caltrans reminds motorists to move over and slow down when driving through highway work zones.

For traffic updates on other state highways in Santa Barbara County, motorists can call Caltrans District 5 Public Affairs at 805.549.3318 or visit the District 5 website by clicking here.

— Jim Shivers is a public information officer for Caltrans District 5.