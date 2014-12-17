Roxanne Dore’e Joins Union Bank Consumer Lending Group in Santa Barbara

Union Bank on Wednesday announced that Roxanne Dore’e has joined its Retail Consumer Lending team as a mortgage consultant in Santa Barbara.

Dore’e is responsible for assisting clients with their home mortgage needs. The Union Bank Consumer Lending group originates residential mortgage options to answer a variety of consumer financing needs.

Dore’e reports to managing director and regional sales manager Mike McCormick.

“We are confident that Roxanne’s depth of experience and focus on customer service will help us further serve the needs of our clients looking to purchase or refinance a home in the Santa Barbara area,” McCormick said. “Roxanne’s industry expertise and commitment to making home ownership a reality for customers will help drive the overall growth of the Union Bank Consumer Lending group.”

Dore’e has more than 23 years of banking experience. Prior to joining Union Bank, she served as a senior vice president and senior mortgage loan officer with Bank of America Home Loans. Prior to that, she served as a senior vice president with Banc of America Investment Services.

Dore’e holds a bachelor’s degree from UC Santa Barbara.

In addition, she is member of the American Paint Horse Association and American Quarter Horse Association and is an active equestrian.

— Suzanne Crosina-Sahm is a corporate communications consultant for Union Bank.