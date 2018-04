Posted on July 3, 2013 | 6:23 p.m.

Source: Wentz Family

Roy Edmond Wentz, husband of Margaret “Peggy” Wentz, and a loving friend to all. There will be a Celebration of Life memorial service for “Cowboy Roy” Wentz at 4 p.m. Sunday, August 4, 2013, at the Spiritualist Church of the Comforter, 1028 Garden St. in Santa Barbara. Casual western attire encouraged. A reception will follow the service. All are welcome.

Arrangements by Welch-Ryce-Haider Funeral Chapels.