Posted on July 11, 2014 | 4:09 p.m.

Source: Welch-Ryce-Haider Funeral Chapels

Roy W. Riel, 89, of Santa Barbara, died July 7, 2014.

He was born Aug. 9, 1924.

Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday, July 17 at Welch-Ryce-Haider, 15 E. Sola St. in Santa Barbara, with a Rosary at 4 p.m. Mass will be held at 11 a.m. Friday at the St. Barbara Parish at the Old Mission Santa Barbara.

Arrangements entrusted to Welch-Ryce-Haider Funeral Chapels.