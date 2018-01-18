Roy Samuel Rohter of Montecito, 1933-2018

Posted on January 18, 2018 | 2:14 a.m.

Source: Welch-Ryce-Haider Funeral Chapels

Roy Samuel Rohter passed away on January 9, 2018, during the mudslides in Montecito, California, at the age of 84.

He was born on November 26, 1933. He had two older brothers, Franklin and Norman, and a younger sister, Rose. Roy was born in Chicago, Illinois, moved to Phoenix, Arizona, in 1979, and then to Santa Barbara, California, in 1981. In 1996, Roy moved to Irving, Texas, to take up residency.

The Rohter family would like to thank all of the people who prayed for him and continue to do so.

Roy is survived by his loving wife, Theresa; three children, Maria, Roy V. “Reev” and Andrea, and their spouses, Mark, Denise and Jay; as well as 13 grandchildren.

A Rosary will be held for Roy at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, January 27, 2018, immediately followed by a Latin Requiem Mass at 2 p.m. at Our Lady of the Most Holy Trinity Chapel at Thomas Aquinas College, 10000 N. Ojai Road in Santa Paula, California.

Burial will be at Santa Barbara Cemetery, 901 Channel Drive in Santa Barbara.

In lieu of flowers, the Rohter family would like to ask that prayers be said instead for the repose of the soul of Roy Rohter and all the other victims and families affected by the Montecito mudslides.

Arrangements are by Welch-Ryce-Haider Funeral Chapels.