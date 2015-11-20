Royal Family KIDS Will Lead Holiday Home Tour to Support Santa Maria Foster Children

Advice

The Royal Family KIDS Holiday Home Tour will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday Dec. 5, 2015. This year, the organization will showcase four beautiful homes in Santa Maria and Nipomo.

Tickets are $20 until Dec. 4 and be purchased at a Rabobank office, A La Carte, Century 21 Home Town Realty, Company's Coming, Déjà Vu Antique Mall, Old Town Market, Orcutt Vacuum Unique Bowtique and Woody's Butcher Block.

The Holiday Home Tour funds summer camp for local foster children. The 5th Annual Summer Camp was a highlight for 24 foster children ages 6-12.

For many of them it is a special week they will never forget, as it is the the first time they get to experience education in swimming and woodworking, a camp fire with S'mores and even a fabulous birthday party with water carnival.

After camp some of the children join a mentoring program that runs during the school year. Each child is paired with a mentor who commits six hours a month by going to Royal Family KIDS CLUB and then attending field trips and other outings.

Through this positive experience, the foster child gets to learn and model healthy adult to child relationship.

Please help us to support local foster children by attending the Holiday Home Tour this December.

For more information, please contact Diane Rae at 805.264.0731 or [email protected].

To make a donation to Royal Family KIDS of Santa Maria, visit 751 E Foster Road, 93455.

— Kathryn Scott represents Royal Family KIDS.