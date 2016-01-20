Royals 4th, Chargers 5th in CIF D-1 Water Polo Poll; Dons 8th in Boys Soccer

There was a shake-up in the CIF Division 1 girls water polo rankings after the Santa Barbara Tournament of Champions.
Orange Lutheran, the ToC champion, moved into the top spot and runner-up Laguna Beach dropped to No. 2. Orange Lutheran was fourth going into the tournament.
San Marcos, which was previously second, fell to fourth after back-to-back losses against Foothill and Laguna Beach. Foothill is third.
Dos Pueblos climbed one spot from sixth to seventh after taking fifth place in the tournament. Santa Barbara remains in seventh.
In boys soccer, Santa Barbara jumped two spots to No. 8 in this week's poll.
GIRLS WATER POLO
DIVISION 1
1 Orange Lutheran
2 Laguna Beach
3 Foothill
4 San Marcos
5 Dos Pueblos
6 Corona del Mar
7 Santa Barbara
8 Mater Dei
9 Newport Harbor
10 Los Alamitos
Others: Huntington Beach, Santa Margarita
DIVISION 3
1 Arroyo Grande
2 ML King
3 Mira Costa
4 Troy
5 Santiago/Corona
6 La Serna
7 Palos Verdes
8 Redondo Union
9 Righetti
10 Harvard Westlake
DIVISION 6
1 Santa Monica
2 Ocean View
3 Cabrillo/Lompoc
4 Westridge
T5 Temescal Canyon
T5 Segerstrom
7 Cypress
8 Mayfield
9 Hemet
10 Culver City
Others: El Segundo, Beaumont, Tustin
BOYS SOCCER
DIVISION 1
1 Servite
2 Paramount
3 Loyola
4 St. John Bosco
5 Los Alamitos
6 Palos Verdes
7 Warren
8 Santa Barbara
9 Edison
T10 Royal
T10 Capistrano Valley
DIVISION 3
1 Cathedral
2 Chaffey
3 Redlands East Valley
4 Pasadena
5 Diamond Bar
6 Ontario
7 Claremont
8 Salesian
9 Chino Hills
10 Santa Maria