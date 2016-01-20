Wednesday, April 11 , 2018, 12:14 am | Fair 62º

 
 
 
 
CIF Polls

Royals 4th, Chargers 5th in CIF D-1 Water Polo Poll; Dons 8th in Boys Soccer

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | January 20, 2016 | 1:46 p.m.

There was a shake-up in the CIF Division 1 girls water polo rankings after the Santa Barbara Tournament of Champions.

Orange Lutheran, the ToC champion, moved into the top spot and runner-up Laguna Beach dropped to No. 2. Orange Lutheran was fourth going into the tournament.

San Marcos, which was previously second, fell to fourth after back-to-back losses against Foothill and Laguna Beach. Foothill is third.

Dos Pueblos climbed one spot from sixth to seventh after taking fifth place in the tournament. Santa Barbara remains in seventh.

In boys soccer, Santa Barbara jumped two spots to No. 8 in this week's poll.

GIRLS WATER POLO

DIVISION 1

1  Orange Lutheran

2  Laguna Beach

3  Foothill

4  San Marcos

5  Dos Pueblos

6  Corona del Mar

7  Santa Barbara

8  Mater Dei

9  Newport Harbor

10  Los Alamitos

Others: Huntington Beach, Santa Margarita

DIVISION 3

1 Arroyo Grande

2 ML King

3 Mira Costa

4 Troy

5 Santiago/Corona

6 La Serna

7 Palos Verdes

8 Redondo Union

9 Righetti

10 Harvard Westlake

DIVISION 6

1 Santa Monica

2 Ocean View

3 Cabrillo/Lompoc

4 Westridge

T5 Temescal Canyon

T5 Segerstrom

7 Cypress

8 Mayfield

9 Hemet

10 Culver City

Others: El Segundo, Beaumont, Tustin

BOYS SOCCER

DIVISION 1

1  Servite

2  Paramount

3  Loyola

4  St. John Bosco

5  Los Alamitos

6  Palos Verdes

7  Warren

8  Santa Barbara

9  Edison

T10 Royal

T10 Capistrano Valley

DIVISION 3

1 Cathedral

2 Chaffey

3 Redlands East Valley

4 Pasadena

5 Diamond Bar

6 Ontario

7 Claremont

8 Salesian

9 Chino Hills

10 Santa Maria

