Royals blank Ventura; Dons Fall to Buena; Warriors Win; Bishop loses

Prep Roundup

San Marcos scored two goals in the first half and defeated Ventura, 3-0, in a Channel League girls soccer match on Tuesday night.

The Royals struck quickly, with Tasha Wood heading in a corner kick from Danielle Anderson in the second minute.

Chloe Hamer made it 2-0 in the 31st minute, crashing the net and and knocking in a rebound after the Ventura goalkeeper blocked a shot on a breakaway

The Royals put the match away in the 65th minute off a direct kick from Sierra Palladino inside the penalty area. Natalie Widmer got her head on the ball and knocked it home for the third goal.

Goalkeepers Addie Furrer and Amy Castro combined for the shutout.

The Royals improve to 8-2-2 overall and 2-1 in league

Buena 2, Santa Barbara 1

The Bulldogs scored the game-winner off a rebound in the last minute of the first half.

Buena took a 1-0 lead after a corner kick. The ball was initially cleared off the line by Santa Barbara's Julie Pitney, but the Bulldogs headed it back in for a goal.

Santa Barbara equalized on a penalty kick by Alea Hyatt. The PK was awarded after Hyatt was taken down in the box. She received the ball Pitney, who initiated the play with a nice run out of the back.

Before the end of the half, the Bulldogs regained the lead. Santa Barbara goalkeeper Katherine Hawkes made the initial save but was not able to hold it and the Bulldogs followed up to put it away, said Dons coach Jill Wolf.

"We came out hungry in the second half and had several good scoring opportunities but were unable to find the back of the net," she said. "I loved the way the girls played in the second half. They played harder, smarter and faster. That is how we need to play the whole game if we are going to come away with the victory."

Carpinteria 2, Villanova 0

Alejandra Alvarez and Jenny Alaniz combined on both goals for the Carpinteria Warriors on a sloppy field

After a scoreless first half, Alaniz played a ball to Alvarez who volleyed it over the goalkeeper's head. Alvarez returned the favor, setting up Alaniz on a well-placed corner kick.

"I was happy for the most part in how we played," Carpinteria coach Charles Bryant said. "We did a much better job of possessing the ball and finding the open players. We still had a lot of easy turnovers and need to do a better job of challenging balls in the air especially in the midfield but overall much better."

The coach praised the play of Alejandra Garcia and Emily Garcia on defense today.

Carpinteria improves to 3-6-2 overall and 2-3-1 in the Frontier League.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Buena 50, San Marcos 24

Sophomore Milan McGary scored 14 points for the Royals in the Channel League loss at Buena. The Royals are 0-3 in league.

Nordhoff 53, Bishop Diego 25

The Cardinals struggled to get out and defend Nordhoff's shooters on the perimeter and dropped the Tri-Valley League game.

"We had a tough time defending their shooters," Bishop Diego coach Jeff Burich said. "They had six different players combine to make 10 3-point shots."

Kylie Koeper led Bishop in scoring with 13 points and K'lei Martinez had six.

Burich said Marissa Quintana had a solid game off the bench for us.

Bishop is home Thursday against La Reina.

