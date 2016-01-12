Monday, April 2 , 2018, 12:26 pm | Overcast 57º

 
 
 
 
Boys Soccer

Royals Can’t Overcome Lapses, fall 5-1

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | January 12, 2016 | 9:25 p.m.

Buena jumped on San Marcos for an early goal added two more in the last three minutes of the first half en route to a 5-1 win over the Royals in a Channel League boys soccer match on Tuesday.

Andy Mandrell tied the score for San Marcos in the 20th minute before the Bulldogs erupted for consecutive goals in the 37th and 39th minutes. They scored their first goal in the 10th minute.

“We have to be ready to play all 80 minutes and we are not there yet,” said San Marcos coach Daniel Torres. “Our opponents are taking advantage of our mistakes. We lose the ball in the middle of the park too often and that leads to the other team playing a long ball behind our defense and having breakaways.”

Buena tacked on two more goals in the 72nd and 80th minutes, dropping San Marcos to 0-2 in league

“If we want to compete at this level, we need to do a better job of keeping the ball,” Torres stressed. “We must have discipline and pride in what we do — be proud to wear the San Marcos crest.”

Torres praised the play of freshman center back Michael Palmer, Ricardo Bibiano and Avi Ghitterman.

Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

