Royals Can’t Pass Lancers’ Jump Serve Test, Lose 3-0

While varsity stumbles in Thousand Oaks, JV and frosh/soph teams romp to victories.

By Jon Lee, Noozhawk Staff Writer | March 5, 2008 | 8:29 a.m.

With a heavy barrage of jump serves, Thousand Oaks blasted San Marcos into submission, 25-18, 25-14, 25-17, on Tuesday. The Royals were undefeated in two matches going into the game, but Lancers’ talent and experience gave San Marcos its first blemish.

Erik Holliday led the Royals with six kills and Frank Nordin blocked big in spots, but consistency wins volleyball games and Thousand Oaks had the decided edge in that department.

Andrew Grimes was the sole serve reciever who could handle Thousand Oaks’ booming jump serves, and that wasn’t near enough.

San Marcos had few problems at the lower levels, however. The Royals’ junior varsity won, 25-31, 25-22, while the frosh/soph squad prevailed 25-21, 25-7.

Freshman Chris Mkpado led the Royals JV with steady strings of serving points and some big blocks at the net. Caleb Ibsen was again the Royals’ leading hitter.

Following up on their runner-up performance in the Young Guns F/S tourney last weekend, the Royals stormed over the Lancers on Tuesday. Johnny Manzo was the big hammer for the Royals.

San Marcos hosts Carpinteria on Thursday at the Thunderhut, with the junior varsity playing at 5 p.m. and the varsity at 6 p.m. San Marcos’ frosh/soph team hosts Laguna Blanca’s junior varsity squad at 4 p.m. Tuesday.

Jon Lee coaches San Marcos High’s boys’ volleyball.

