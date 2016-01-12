Royals, Chargers, Dons Ranked in CIF Water Polo Top 10

CIF Polls

All three local Channel League schools are ranked in the top 10 of the CIF Division 1 girls water polo poll.

Undefeated San Marcos (11-0) tops the list at No. 2 behind two-time defending champion Laguna Beach. Dos Pueblos (5-3) is sixth and Santa Barbara is seventh. The rivals meet in a Channel League match on Tuesday at the Elings Aquatic Center at DP.

The entire top 10 is entered in this weekend’s Santa Barbara Tournament of Champions.

Two North County schools cracked the top 10 in their respective divisions. Righetti is ninth in Division 3 while Cabrillo is No. 3 in the Division 6 poll.

BOYS SOCCER

Santa Barbara is 10th in the Division 1 poll. The Dons are 14-4-1 going into Tuesday’s Channel League match at Dos Pueblos.

Santa Maria is seventh in Division 3.

GIRLS SOCCER

Santa Ynez is ranked seventh in Division 5.

WRESTLING

Righetti is the top-ranked team in the Northern Division poll. The Warriors are followed by Dos Pueblos at No. 2, Pioneer Valley at No. 5 and Santa Maria at No.10.

Dos Pueblos has a big Channel League dual match at No. 6 Buena on Thursday.

CIF WINTER POLLS

GIRLS WATER POLO

DIVISION 1

1 Laguna Beach

2 San Marcos

3 Foothill

4 Orange Lutheran

5 Corona del Mar

6 Dos Pueblos

7 Santa Barbara

8 Mater Dei

9 Newport Harbor

10 Los Alamitos

Others: Huntington Beach, Santa Margarita

DIVISION 3

1 Arroyo Grande

2 ML King

3 Mira Costa

4 Troy

5 Santiago/Corona

6 La Serna

7 Palos Verdes

8 Redondo Union

9 Righetti

10 Notre Dame/SO

DIVISION 6

1 Ocean View

2 Santa Monica

3 Cabrillo/Lompoc

4 Westridge

5 Temescal Canyon

6 Segerstrom

7 Cypress

8 Mayfield

9 Hemet

10 El Segundo

Others: Tustin

BOYS SOCCER

1 Paramount

2 Servite

3 St. John Bosco

4 Loyola

5 Los Alamitos

6 Palos Verdes

7 Warren

8 El Toro

9 Simi Valley

T10 Santa Barbara

T10 Notre Dame/Sherman Oaks

DIVISION 3

1 Cathedral

2 Chaffey

3 Redlands East Valley

4 Pasadena

5 Claremont

6 Ontario

7 Santa Maria

8 Diamond Bar

9 San Luis Obispo

T10 Chino Hills

T10 Salesian

GIRLS SOCCER

DIVISION 5

1 Sierra Canyon

2 Segerstrom

3 California

4 Estancia

5 Paraclete

6 Palm Desert

7 Santa Ynez

8 Calvary Chapel/Santa Ana

9 Laguna Beach

T10 Brentwood

T10 Oxnard

WRESTLING

NORTHERN DIVISION

1 Righetti

2 Dos Pueblos

3 Bishop Amat

4 Pacifica/Oxnard

5 Pioneer Valley

6 Buena

7 Thousand Oaks

8 Camarillo

9 Ventura

10 Santa Maria