Royals Get Several Solid Efforts in Win at Buena

Boys Basketball

Kele Mkpado provided a big lift for San Marcos, scoring 16 points and grabbing eight rebounds in a 69-58 Channel League boys basketball win at Buena on Wednesday.

Mkpado made 5 of 8 shots and was a perfect 2-for-2 on 3-pointers. Of his eight rebounds, five were on the offensive glass.

“We thought Kele had his best game back, especially defensively and on the boards,” said San Marcos coach Landon Boucher.

Scott Everman scored a game-high 25 points to lead a balanced San Marcos attack. The 6-6 UC San Diego-bound forward made 7 of 12 2-point baskets, had six assists and six rebounds.

Guard Ryan McCarthy drove to the basket and got to the free throw. He made 9 of 10 free throws en route to 11 points

"A good win for us,” Boucher said. “We are continually trying to improve every day we have the team together, and tonight we feel like we did that."

He lauded the solid performances of McCarthy and Jackson Stormo and Ryan Fay off the bench.

The Royals, ranked 10th in CIF-SS Division 3AA, are 15-5 and 2-1 in Channel League.

