Royals’ Hernandez Scores Pin in Loss to Ventura

Wrestling

San Marcos heavyweight Anthony Hernandez opened with an exciting pin over his Ventura opponent, but the Royals lost 18 points on for Scfeits and dropped a 57-13 decision to Ventura in a Channel League wrestling dual match on Thursday at the Thunderhut.

Hernandez put Ventura's Matt Pinto on his back with an over-the-shoulder throw and eventually pinned him at 1:49 of the first period.

Adan Alvaro scored a major decision (8-0) at 126 pounds and Brandon Gomez won a hard-fought 3-1 battle at 138 pounds.

In a hotly conested battle at 152 pounds, Max Montiel fell one point shy against Ventura's Chris Reyes.

"It was maybe the best technical match of the night. I was on the edge of my seat, said San Marcos coach Tony Becerra.

