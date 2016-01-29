Royals Hold Dons to Scoreless Draw

San Marcos spoiled Santa Barbara High’s chance to clinch a tie for the Channel League boys soccer title on Friday by playing the Dons to a 0-0 draw at Peabody Stadium.
San Marcos coach Daniel Torres was making his return to his alma mater, where he played on two league championship teams under Dons coach Todd Heil. His Royals earned their first point of the league season by hanging on against numerous Santa Barbara scoring threats.
The result leaves the CIF Division 1 eighth-ranked Dons at 4-0-2 in league and 17-4-3 overall and San Marcos at 0-5-1 and 3-11-4.
— Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.