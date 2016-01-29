Royals in Driver’s Seat for League Title After Blanking Dons

Girls Soccer

It was an “OMG” moment for the San Marcos girls soccer team when Sierra Palladino ripped a free kick from the right flank to the inside the far post for the Royals’ second goal of the game against Santa Barbara.

The beautiful strike put an exclamation point on a 2-0 victory at Peabody Stadium on Friday night and put the Royals in the driver’s seat for the Channel League championship.

San Marcos (11-2-2) raised its league record to 5-1-0 for 15 points and knocked Santa Barbara out of the title hunt. The Dons (6-7-2) are 2-2-2 in league for eight points, with a maximum of six points (two wins) on the table. Buena (2-1-2, 8 points) has nine potential points remaining. It would have to win its remaining three games and hope San Marcos loses its final two matches in order to overtake the Royals.

The Royals’ victory at Peabody was especially sweet for senior Olivia Jones, who scored the first goal in the 20th minute.

“It’s really a great way to end my career,” said Jones, a four-year varsity player. “It’s a really great feeling to beat them on their own turf.”

Jones capitalized on Santa Barbara’s inability to clear the ball out of its penalty area and a no-call on an apparent hand ball. The Royals kicked a high ball it into the box and it appeared there was miscommunication between the Dons goalie and a defender. Jones ran onto it and pooch kicked the ball over the goalie’s head for a 1-0 lead.

“It bounced and I saw the goalkeeper was out and said, ‘Hey, I’ll take a shot,’” she said. "I tried to chip it over the goalie’s head,and I was actually really surprised that it went in. It was a good goal.”

San Marcos assistant Hans Diaz said Jones was doing her job. “The defense let it bounce Olivia followed through,” he said. “She took advantage of the bounce of the ball and just put the ball away. That’s what a forward has to do, follow the play.”

Jones almost scored again in the 27th minutes after a slick move on the right side of the box. She faked the Dons defender but her shot was just wide of the far post.

Santa Barbara’s Kylie Schmidt got open in the box and just missed on a shot from 15 yards in the 38th minute.

In the first meeting against the Royals, Santa Barbara capitalized on free kicks and strong midfield play from Alea Hyatt in a 3-1 win.

San Marcos didn’t give up as many free kicks in the rematch and Tasha Wood did a solid job of defending on the North Carolina-bound Hyatt.

“Tasha Wood did a really amazing job sticking on Alea Hyatt almost the whole game,” said Jones. “Before the game I told her to stay on her like glue. Tasha is really good at shutting players down.”

Said San Marcos coach Edwin Portillo: “Tasha did a phenomenal job. First, I had Kate Clancy marking No. 21 (Hyatt) — she just killed us the first game. Hans and I told the team, ‘Hey, we got to stop No. 21.’ So, we asked Kate to do it for the first 15 minutes and then I brought in Tasha and she did a great job.”

Hyatt got a free kick opportunity early in the second half and hit a 25-yard bomb on frame. But San Marcos goalie Addie Furrer leaped and tipped the ball over the cross bar

Santa Barbara coach Jill Wolf said the hard Peabody Stadium field made it tough for her team to play the ball on the ground.

“We like to keep the ball and pass it. On this field it was challenging, so we tried to play a little more direct on our own field, which is not our strength,” she said. “We’re a better team on a better surface, but no excuse. San Marcos is a great team. They were fighting to win the league and they deserve it.”

It was the sixth straight shutout recorded by the San Marcos defense. Portillo praised the back line of Danielle Anderson, Wood, Natalie Widmer and Palladino, and defensive midfielder Raynee Odell and Melanie Miller. They not only stifled Santa Barbara’s offense and cleared long balls out of the box, they stayed disciplined and didn’t give up many free kicks.

“Going into the game, we made sure to be disciplined and stay back and not dive in and not foul late,” Smith said. “I think that made a really big difference. I think they had only four free kicks. Our back line and defensive midfield did a really good job.”

It seemed only fitting that a defender put the finishing touch on the win. Chloe Hamer was fouled, setting up a free kick about 20 yards from goal on the right flank.

Palladino said she was going for the goal all the way on her left-footed blast.

“I saw that the far post was open and the goalie was in the middle, so I curved it over her. It worked our,” she said.

Coach Wolf was impressed. “That was a great shot. You can’t do anything about that.”

Jones described the moment: “Oh, my God, that was amazing. That was just crazy… just the placement of the ball was so amazing. It was really nice. When we ran toward each other (to celebrate) we were running so fast we missed each other.”

They got together at the end of the game with the rest of their teammates to celebrate a big win.

