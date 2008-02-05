Monday, June 18 , 2018, 11:52 am | Fair 65º

 
 
 
 
Royals Leave Ventura with Mixed Results

Varsity clobbered 61-12, but JVs hold Cougars close and frosh/soph team comes away with win.

By Alex Sheldon, Noozhawk Contributor | February 5, 2008 | 7:15 a.m.

The San Marcos girls’ basketball team went on the road for its last trip of the year Monday with mixed results. The frosh/soph team pulled off a big win in Ventura, the junior varsity played the Cougars close but the varsity was no match for the top team in the Channel League.

Nikki O’Neal scored seven points, four of them coming in the fourth quarter as the Royals’ frosh/soph team held off a three-point barrage from Ventura to win, 25-23. Ventura hit two three-pointers in the fourth quarter to make the game close, but free throws won it at the end for San Marcos. Caitlin Stanbrough was perfect at the free-throw line, finishing with four points.

Ventura opened up a six-point advantage in the first quarter, but the Royals came back and took the lead for good in the second. Jenise Fretz scored all her game-high eight points in the second quarter and San Marcos had a 15-14 halftime lead.

The Royals’ defense shut out the Cougars in the third quarter, but Gabby Sandoval’s free throws were the only points for San Marcos. Leanne Fretz scored to open the fourth quarter for San Marcos, and the Royals held on for their fourth league win.

The last time the JV teams squared off, Ventura came away with a two-point win on a last-second basket. In the rematch, San Marcos rallied but fell short again, 49-44.

San Marcos got another big game from Jeannette Mendoza with 22 points, Vanessa Curiel scored seven points and Marissa Unzueta had five, but the Royals shot just 13 for 25 from the free-throw line. Mendoza has now had three 20-point games this season.

In the varsity game, Ventura (23-2, 7-0) played up to its No. 6 ranking in the CIF Southern Section, easily taking care of the Royals, 61-12. Victoria Brubaker scored 13 points and Amy Pupa added 10 for the Cougars.

San Marcos will play its final game of the season Wednesday at the Thunderhut against Buena. The Royals will honor their seniors before the varsity game at 7:30 p.m.

Alex Sheldon coaches San Marcos’ junior varsity girl’s basketball team.

