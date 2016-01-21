Royals’ Offense Erupts Against Ventura, 14-3

Water Polo

Arija Walsh pumped in seven goals, powering San Marcos to a 14-3 rout over Ventura in a Channel League girls water polo game on Thursday.

The Royals’ offense shined in the game after Tuesday’s defensive battle against Dos Pueblos (a 4-3 win). Jamal Stryker scored three goals and handed our four assists and Erin Magoun scored one goal and had two assists.

On the defensive end, goalie Sophia Trumbull made seven saves.

San Marcos improves to 16-2 overall and 3-0 in the Channel League. The first-place Royals host Santa Barbara on Tuesday.

