Water Polo

Royals Prevail in Defensive Battle with Dos Pueblos, 4-3

Brittany Prentice scores the game-winning goal in third period of Channel League clash

Paige Hauschild of San Marcos reaches to knock down a Dos Pueblos pass during the final seconds of the Royals’ 4-3 victory. Click to view larger
Paige Hauschild of San Marcos reaches to knock down a Dos Pueblos pass during the final seconds of the Royals’ 4-3 victory. (Zack Warburg / Noozhawk photo)
By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | January 19, 2016 | 6:27 p.m.

Defense was the order of the day when CIF-SS Division 1 fourth-ranked San Marcos visited No. 5 Dos Pueblos in a Channel League girls water polo showdown on a rainy Tuesday.

When all the splashing and wave action subsided, and Abbi Hill’s desperation shot was caught by San Marcos goalie Sophie Trumbull, the Royals celebrated a hard-fought 4-3 victory.

This game was so dominated by the defenses that the winning goal came in the third period. Brittany Prentice managed to get a shot off from long distance while under duress and beat DP goalie Petra Huebner with one second left on the clock.

The Royals (15-2, 2-0) made the one-goal lead stand up through the final period. Trumbull made a huge save on Thea Neushul at the near post with 1:52 left and Paige Hauschild thwarted DP’s offense with a big defensive play in the final seconds. She used her long arms and propulsion out of the water to knock down a pass into the attacking zone with 24 seconds remaining.

“I spent a lot time thinking about what we were doing and what we needed to do to win this game,” San Marcos coach Chuckie Roth said of the defensive effort. “We had to keep the ball out of people’s hands we didn’t want touching the ball. So it worked; the kids listened and we figured that part out.”

The San Marcos defense held Dos Pueblos to three goals. Click to view larger
The San Marcos defense held Dos Pueblos to three goals. (Zack Warburg / Noozhawk photo)

Kate Coski was key to the Royals’ defensive effort, containing DP’s talented Hill. Hauschild and Prentice shut down Charger playmaker Ryann Neushul.

“Brittany was on her quite a bit and she did a pretty darn good job on that matchup,” said Roth.

"I guarded Ryann Neushul a lot," Prentice said. "She’s a really skilled player and super-tough to defend. It was a challenge this game. We’ve played together since we were 10 years old. It does (help), but at the same time, she knows me, too.”

DP coach Chris Parrish said it wasn’t surprising to see San Marcos play such good defense.

“San Marcos is a really talented team. I would say they might be the most talented team in our division,” he said. “When they play defense that well, they should be winning every game. We were fortunate, quite frankly, to keep it at 4-3. It takes a really good stout defensive effort to stay in this game.”

While he credited the play of both defenses, Parrish felt the quality of shooting wasn’t the greatest.

“It’s very rare you play a 4-3 game with any team,” he said. “It was a pretty good defensive effort. I just think both sides were shooting kind of poorly. You want to give a lot of credit to both goalies, but I think even the offensive players are (saying), ‘I don’t know what the deal is. I don’t know why I’m shooting at the goalie.’ We missed a 5-meter (penalty shot), they missed a 5-meter — a lot of shots were going right at the goalie’s chest. There wasn’t a whole lot of quality shots, but maybe that’s the pressure defense both teams are playing.”

The score was 1-1 at the end of the first period, with both goals coming on power plays. Shackelford scored for DP and Coski tied it for San Marcos.

Huebner stopped a penalty shot by Hauschild at 4:21 of the second period, but San Marcos would score the go-ahead goal on a half-pool shot by Lili Rose Aiken with 1:57 left. Dos Pueblos equalized on Shackelford’s second goal with 13 seconds remaining in the period.

In the third period, Neushul drew a penalty shot. Hill stepped up to take it and was stopped by Trumbull.

The Royals broke the 2-2 tie on a goal by Hauschild with 4:49 to go in the third.

Dos Pueblos (11-5, 2-1)  tied the score on a penalty shot by Neushul. The free shot was awarded after Hill was fouled following a beautiful set up by Neushul.

Coski had a good look at a go-ahead goal before Prentice came through.

“Our offense today, I wouldn’t say we were great … we were OK … we were good enough to win, I guess,” said Roth.

He praised Prentice for coming through with the clutch goal.

“I’m really proud of her. Over the summer, she put up 1200 extra shots. She’d come in on her own and shoot and shoot.  She knew what she had to work on. I told after she scored that goal, ‘I think that shot was worth the 1200 shots and then some.’”

Royals beat DP in defensive battle from Barry Punzal on Vimeo.

