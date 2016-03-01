Thursday, June 28 , 2018, 1:31 am | Fair 57º

 
 
 
 
Baseball

Royals Romp to Second So Cal Invitational Victory

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | March 1, 2016 | 12:32 p.m.

San Marcos scored three runs in the fourth inning to break a 2-2 and went on to rout Verdugo Hills, 11-3, for its second win in the So Cal Invitational baseball tournament on Tuesday.

Mason Metcalfe doubled to right and Josh Kang followed with a RBI single. Matt Neal stroked a single up the middle and, with two outs, Nolan Cope drove in both baserunners with a single to center.

Neal had a big day at the plate, going 3-for-4 with a single, double and triple, one RBI and two runs scored. Cope was 2-4 with two RBIs and a run scored, Kang was 2-3 with a RBI and a run and Ryan Guardino had a triple and scored three runs

Chad Sorensen, (1-0) started for the Royals and got the win. He went five innings and gave up two earned runs, two walks while striking out two.

The Royals continue action Thursday on the road at Pacifica in Oxnard.

