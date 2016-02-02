Royals Secure Channel League Title With Draw at Buena

Girls Soccer

San Marcos clinched the Channel League girls soccer title on Tuesday with a scoreless draw against Buena.

The results leaves the Royals with 16 points (5-1-1) with one match to play. Buena (2-1-3) has nine points but can reach only 15 points if it wins its remaining two games. Santa Barbara (3-2-2, 11 points) has one match remaining and can get to maximum of 14 points.

The Royals' back line was solid, coach Edwin Portillo reported. Buena had only two shots on goal. Addie Furrer and Amy Castro combined for the shutout, the sixth straight clean sheet in league play.

San Marcos is 12-2-3 and ranked 8th in CIF Division 3.

