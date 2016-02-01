Royals Step Up for Torres, Deny Dons From Clinching Title

Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table

His team was coming off a 7-4 loss and going into first-place Santa Barbara High, which had its sights on wrapping up a share of the Channel League boys soccer title.

But Daniel Torres’ San Marcos Royals rose to the occasion and played the Dons to a scoreless draw.

“I was very happy they didn’t get the win because that would have meant clinching at least a share of the league title. I don’t want to have that over me,” Torres said at Monday’s Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table press luncheon at Harry’s Plaza Café.

“I thank the boys for playing their hearts out that day.”

Owen Bates and Cesar Melchor played key roles in the draw – San Marcos’ first point in league play. He said Bates “played a phenomenal game” and is playing his best soccer.

After starting the season on the JV team, Melchor was told by Torres on Thursday that he was going to be in the starting lineup against Santa Barbara that Friday night. It was his second varsity start of the season.

“To start against Santa Barbara, the biggest game of the year, I know it wasn’t easy for him,” said Torres. “He later told me he couldn’t control his emotions that day,” Torres said. “He said he went to the restroom about 15 times.”

Torres couldn’t say enough about his team’s effort against his alma mater.

“I’m really proud of these boys for putting up a great fight on Friday,” he said.

Carpinteria boys: The Warriors didn’t let an 0-8 preseason record bother them and it’s showed in Tri-Valley League play. They are 5-0-1 and tied for first place with Santa Paula.

“Fortunately, the guys stayed with it, they stayed hungry,” coach Leo Quintero said. “I believe the boys have that killer instinct mentality and never lost hope.”

Carpinteria has outscored its league opponents 13-3 and has notched four shutouts.

Striker Juan Pablo Alvarez, the Athlete of the Week, and goalkeeper and part-time striker Edward Delgado are two big reasons for the Warriors’ success, said Quintero. “They are great athletes.”

Laguna Blanca: Co-coach Jon Curry said Henry Farrell and Ethan Tyng are the “heart and soul of the team.

“Ethan pretty much does everything going forward and Henry solidifies the back line,” said Curry.

The Owls are looking forward to their final home game next week against Dunn. The game will be for the Condor League title.

Bishop Diego: Athletic Director Dan Peeters praised coach Ivan Becerra for keeping his players focused in the tougher Tri-Valley League. He introduced David Alvarez, a three-year varsity player who leads the team in scoring.

WATER POLO

UCSB Women: The Gauchos are coming off a 3-1 record at the Michigan Invitational.

“It’s a great start to our season,” coach Serela Kay said.

She introduced goalie Mackenzie Brokaw and center Lauren Martin.

Of Brokaw, “She’s one of the best keepers in the Big West Conference. I can say that with confidence,” said Kay. Martin, a fifth-year senior, “makes magic happen,” when she gets the ball in her hands, the coach added.

San Marcos Girls: Coach Chuckie Roth was pleased how his Royals pulled out a tough overtime win at Corona del Mar. They trailed by two in the last 3:30 of regulation, took the game into overtime and won in Hailey Gellert’s shot.

“We performed at a high level of perfection in last 2:30 minute when it counted,” said Roth, who brought Paige Hauschild, the Athlete of the Week.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

UCSB Men: The Gauchos rebounded from an overtime loss at Long Beach State with a big win at UC Irvine.

“We seemed focused and into the game for 40 minutes at Irvine,” assistant coach Brandon Veltri said. It was the first conference defeat and first loss at home for the Anteaters.

“It’s huge boost for our guys going into the second half of conference play,” said Veltri.

The Gauchos host conference co-leader Hawaii on Thursday.

Westmont women: Coach Kirsten Moore said it’s a three-team race in the GSAC between her Warriors, Vanguard and The Master’s College. Westmont lost at Vanguard last week and plays at Master’s on Tuesday.

Westmont men: “The worst thing that can happen during the season is when one of your players goes down, especially if it’s a senior and it’s a season-ending injury. That’s what happened this past week with us and Hayden Anderson,” said coach John Moore. Anderson, the leading 3-point shooter in the country, suffered an injury at Vanguard.

The Warriors lost a close game at Vanguard but bounced back to beat San Diego Christian. They play at The Master’s on Tuesday.

“I think we have a chance to get better. It will be hard without Hayden," Moore said. "The guys responded on Saturday and I think they’ll respond again the rest of this week.”

On Saturday, the Warriors play host to GSAC-leading Hope International. If they beat The Master’s, they’ll be playing for first on Saturday.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Santa Barbara High: The Dons enter the stretch run in Channel League with games this week at San Marcos and Dos Pueblos and a showdown finale against Ventura at home on Monday.

“It will be our Senior Night; it will be a very, very fun environment,” assistant coach Carlina Gonzalez said of the first-place showdown with the Cougars. “If you were at our boys’ San Marcos game, I would hope our gym gets as packed and as loud for our game against Ventura.”

Gonzalez introduced Valerie Jaimes and senior co-captains Jada Howard and Amber Melgoza. She said Jaimes never misses a 6 a.m. practice and plays with “a lot of heart and commitment.”

She said Howard is putting up big numbers and is an outstanding defender. And Melgoza “continues to do great things,” Gonzalez said of the University of Washington-bound senior. “She’ll carry us through the playoffs. She is a joy to watch and coach.”

San Marcos: Senior Alexa Calvillo is in the Certified Nursing Assistant program, and Royals assistant coach Aaron Solis is thankful.

“She’s a certified CNA intern at Cottage Hospital,” he said. “I’m glad she’s a CNA because if I have a heart attack on the bench, I know she’s right there to take care of me. I’m proud of her career choice.”

Solis credited Calvillo’s senior leadership in helping the San Marcos program turn things around. “She’s stuck through the growth of the program. I’m proud of her perseverance and determination to turn this program around.”

Sophomore Milan McGary is one of the key players for the Royals. She scored 20 points against powerful Ventura.

“She’s one of the best athletes in the entire school,” he said. “It was nice to see her have that breakout game. She’s a great joy to have on the team and to coach.”

Bishop Diego: “It’s been a struggling year but the kids continue to compete and they’re getting better,” coach Jeff Burich said.

Kylie Koeper has taken over as the team’s point guard and has “done a great job learning the position and kept everybody strong,” said Burich.

He noted that Anne Bentajado is the spiritual leader of the team and always plays hard.

The Cardinals are ranked 10th in the 5A Division. “We’ve played two teams in the division and beat both of them, including the No. 2 team,” said Burich.

GIRLS SOCCER

San Marcos: Coach Edwin Portillo lauded the tenacity of UC Davis-bound forward Olivia Jones and the excellent defensive work and kicks on set pieces by left-back Sierra Palladino. Both players scored goals in the 2-0 win over Santa Barbara.

The Royals play at Buena this week with a chance to wrap up the league title.

Laguna Blanca: The Owls are starting to gel as they head into the final matches of the league season. They are unbeaten in Condor League and “looking forward to bringing home the league championship and making a run in the playoffs,” reported athletic director Jason Donnelly, speaking for coach Kevin Shertzer.

Alexis Yabsley has been a standout on the back line and the versatility and composure Julia Fay has been key to the team’s success, Donnelly noted.

Bishop Diego: Isabella Gregson is the cornerstone of the team and Anna Coronado brings energy and a competitive spirit, Peeters said.

Carpinteria: Assistant coach Lucy Carleton praised Karina Hernandez and Ava Gropper for their dedication and love of the game. “These two will help us get into the playoffs,” she said.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Laguna Blanca: Coach Sal Rodriguez likes how his team is playing.

“We’re peaking and we’re playing our best basketball right now,” he said.

Rodriguez introduced Sage Pickering, one of the best shooters on the team, and Christian Fowler, the leading rebounder for the Owls.

Laguna (9-7 overall) plays host to Providence on Saturday in a key Condor League game.

“We look forward to it because we are peaking,” said Rodriguez.

Providence: Coach Steve Stokes said Saturday’s game at Laguna Blanca will be a fun one. The Patriots won the non-league meeting earlier in the season, but Stokes said the teams are not the same.

“From the first week of December to the first week of February, both teams are very, very different,” he said.

Stokes said Chase Avery is on the verge of breaking the school record for rebounds in a season. He’s 14 away from the mark.

Gianni Madrigal has stepped into a larger role as a junior. He’s the team’s second leading scorer and rebounder.

Bishop Diego: Isaiah Veal moved into the starting point guard spot for an injured AV Bennett has done well, Peeters reported. “He has a huge future in athletics.”

BASEBALL

Westmont: The Warriors got three games in before February, winning two of three against Oregon Tech.

Westmont has broken the school record for wins the last two seasons. The Warriors went 41-19 last year and had four players drafted, a school record. Two of the draftees were juniors and they’re playing pro baseball.

Coach Robert Ruiz said he has a young, talented team this season. Among the newcomers are local players Luke Coffey out of Dos Pueblos and Bryce Morison from Santa Barbara High. Coffey doubled in his first college at-bat on Friday, had another double on Saturday and made some plays a third base.

— Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.