Royals Suffer Back-to-Back Losses in ToC; Orange Lutheran Wins title

Water Polo

It’s not very often you catch Chuckie Roth in a subdued mood at a water polo game.

The San Marcos coach wasn’t feeling very chipper after his Royals suffered a 10-3 loss against Laguna Beach in the third-place game at the Santa Barbara Tournament of Champions on Saturday. They earlier lost a 6-5 decision to Foothill in the semifinals.

“We weren’t playing our best today and it’s bummer to do that in this setting,” Roth said after the Royals suffered their first two losses of the season after winning their first 15 games. “But we’ve played a lot of really good water polo this year and have done some amazing things. We talked we about what we need to do to get back to that.”

With the tournament’s top two seeds vying for third, that left fourth-seeded Foothill and Orange Lutheran to face off for the title. The Orange County schools played a thriller, battling through a pair of sudden death overtimes. Orange Lutheran pulled out an 8-7 victory on a goal by Emma Skelly with 24 seconds left in the second overtime.

Orange Lutheran upset No. 1 Laguna Blanca, 8-7, in the semifinals at Santa Barbara High.

In other results, Dos Pueblos and Santa Barbara met for the second time during the week and the Chargers prevailed again, taking a 9-7 decision in the fifth-place game. DP won the Channel League clash on Tuesday. In their earlier matches on Saturday, Santa Barbara beat Royal, 10-8, and Dos Pueblos lost to Corona del Mar, 10-9.

San Marcos couldn’t hold the lead against Foothill down the stretch. The Knights scored on two perimeter shots in the final three minutes and got a terrific performance for goalie Kenzie Snyder. She finished with 14 saves.

“Our execution was off today,” said Roth. “We had plenty of opportunities but things were a little too late, a little too slow.”

The Royals were off their game against Laguna Beach, falling behind 5-2 in the first quarter and 9-2 by halftime

“We’re better than that, we all know it,” said Roth.

He hopes this was just a bump in the road that makes team better.

“I truly care for this team; they work so hard,” he said. “If we learn from this and it gives us motivation, so be it. It’s worth it. We have to turn it into positive. We can’t go back.

This team works too hard and works so well together for that to be the result of one of our performances.”

The Royals have a huge Channel League game on Tuesday at Dos Pueblos.

“That’s one game that really matters,” said Roth.

Orange Lutheran captured its first Tournament of Champions crown.

Kelsey Tyler of the Lancers was named the tournament MVP.

The all-tournament team consisted of Emma Skelly of Orange Lutheran, Val Ayala and Brooke Maxson of Foothill, Bella Baldridge and Holly Parker of Laguna Beach, Sophie Trumbull of San Marcos, Abbi Hill of Dos Pueblos, Kristina Garcia of Santa Barbara and Jenna Hurst of Royal.

