Royals Win on Mandrell’s Two Goals

Boys Soccer

Andy Mandrell tallied two goals and San Marcos defeated Santa Ynez, 2-1, in a non-league boys soccer game on Friday.

Mandrell scored from 25 yards out for a 1-0 lead. But the Royals gave up a goal in the last five minutes of the first half.

But instead of getting down, the Royals bounced back and retook the lead on Mandrell's second goal.

"Unfortunately, we couldn't get the third goal, but the boys did well enough not to concede another goal," said coach Daniel Torres. "It was a solid performance overall. We only gave up one goal, that's a plus. We possessed the ball more than we have in the last few games, but there's still a lot of ground to cover, especially if we want to win in league."

He praised goalie Cesar Melchor, who was making his varsity debut, and Camilo Gonzagui, who won several 50-50 battles in the midfield.

— Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.