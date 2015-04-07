RPM Mortgage Celebrates Grand Opening of Santa Barbara Branch

RPM Mortgage Inc., a private mortgage lender, is proud to announce the grand opening of its Santa Barbara branch.

The new office is located at 319 E. Carrillo St., Suite 100.

To celebrate, the office hosted a grand opening celebration on the evening of March 19. Approximately 200 people from the community attended and were entertained by the Dos Pueblos High School jazz band and catered artistic bites.

Jennifer Ellison, a 20-year mortgage veteran and Santa Barbara native, leads the office as branch manager. In 2014, she was recognized by Mortgage Executive Magazine, ranking No. 105 on its list of Top 200 Mortgage Originators in America.

Recently, both Susan Bonanno and Michele Herrera joined the office as loan advisors and bring with them a combined 34 years in the Santa Barbara market.

“We were drawn to RPM because of the company’s can do, will do spirit and support of its loan advisors,” Ellison said. “We are particularly excited to be able to draw from such a wide array of jumbo loan offerings to meet the unique needs of our Santa Barbara clientele.”

RPM’s in-house mortgage lending operations allows its loan advisors to offer streamlined processes, fast turnaround times and a wide selection of loan programs. According to Trulia, the average listing price of homes for sale in Santa Barbara hovers around $2.2 million — requiring the need for more experienced lenders that specialize in the jumbo market.

For more information about RPM’s new Santa Barbara office, click here or call 805.770.5500.

— Jean Lee is a marketing specialist for RPM Mortgage Inc.