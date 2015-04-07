Friday, April 13 , 2018, 8:52 pm | Fair 58º

 
 
 
 

Business

RPM Mortgage Celebrates Grand Opening of Santa Barbara Branch

By Jean Lee for RPM Mortgage Inc. | April 7, 2015 | 3:10 p.m.

RPM Mortgage Inc., a private mortgage lender, is proud to announce the grand opening of its Santa Barbara branch.

The new office is located at 319 E. Carrillo St., Suite 100.

To celebrate, the office hosted a grand opening celebration on the evening of March 19. Approximately 200 people from the community attended and were entertained by the Dos Pueblos High School jazz band and catered artistic bites.

Jennifer Ellison, a 20-year mortgage veteran and Santa Barbara native, leads the office as branch manager. In 2014, she was recognized by Mortgage Executive Magazine, ranking No. 105 on its list of Top 200 Mortgage Originators in America.

Recently, both Susan Bonanno and Michele Herrera joined the office as loan advisors and bring with them a combined 34 years in the Santa Barbara market.

“We were drawn to RPM because of the company’s can do, will do spirit and support of its loan advisors,” Ellison said. “We are particularly excited to be able to draw from such a wide array of jumbo loan offerings to meet the unique needs of our Santa Barbara clientele.”

RPM’s in-house mortgage lending operations allows its loan advisors to offer streamlined processes, fast turnaround times and a wide selection of loan programs. According to Trulia, the average listing price of homes for sale in Santa Barbara hovers around $2.2 million — requiring the need for more experienced lenders that specialize in the jumbo market.

For more information about RPM’s new Santa Barbara office, click here or call 805.770.5500.

— Jean Lee is a marketing specialist for RPM Mortgage Inc.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of Patricia Griffin
Patricia Griffin
"I am very hands on and feel that each transaction is special and different. My clients goals are foremost in what I do to bring about a successful transaction."

Full Profile >

 
 