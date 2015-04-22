RRM Design Group Adds Structural Engineering Services

RRM Design Group is pleased to announce the expansion of its engineering services with the addition of structural engineering.

As a multi-discipline design firm comprised of architects, engineers, landscape architects, planners and surveyors, RRM recognized that the demand for this service would fit seamlessly into its structure and complement the other services it provides.

As a licensed structural engineer with more than a decade of experience, Michael Doremus will be leading this new service for RRM.

Doremus has spent most of his professional career in the Los Angeles area working on a wide variety of projects, including large health-care facilities, laboratories, performing arts centers and other project types.

Having received his degree from Cal Poly in San Luis Obispo, he is happy to be returning to the Central Coast with his family.

Jerry Michael, principal and leader of engineering at RRM, stated, “By bringing structural engineering in-house we will be able to provide our clients a well-coordinated, higher quality product in a shorter period of time.”

— Nicole Stephens is the senior marketing coordinator for RRM Design Group.