RRM Design Group Names Five New Associates

By Nicole Stephens for RRM Design Group | August 18, 2014 | 3:41 p.m.

RRM Design Group recently named five new associates: Chris Dufour, Scott Hopkins, Lisa Plowman, Joshua Roberts and Michael Scott.

The Associates Program at RRM is designed to develop the abilities, skills and talent of the key leaders of RRM and propel the company forward to achieve the greatest possible success for our employees, clients and the environment.

Dufour, LEED AP, is a senior landscape architect in RRM’s San Luis Obispo office. He has worked on a wide array of private and public projects, including Hermosa Beach’s Pier Avenue, Arana Gulch Multi-use Trail, Serra Meadows and the Pismo Beach Promenade. His technical skills are complemented by his experience in large-scale irrigation design and water conservation.

Hopkins, AIA, LEED AP BD+C, is the assistant manager of architecture of RRM’s Santa Barbara office. He serves on numerous local and professional organizations, including the City of Santa Barbara Architectural Review Board, the City Sign Committee and as president of the local Toastmasters Group. He has been instrumental in many projects for RRM, including Hancock Terrace, a 268-unit housing project in Santa Maria, and Cypress Court, a 60-unit senior housing project in Lompoc.

Plowman is the planning manager of RRM’s Santa Barbara office. She has worked in the land use planning field for 25 years and has worked extensively in both the public and private sectors. She has played a key role for many notable projects, including the Golden Inn and Village, Arlington Village, Hillside House, Jardin de las Rosas and Cypress Court Senior Apartments. She is active in her community, as president of the Coastal Housing Coalition and board member for Santa Barbara for All.

Roberts, PE, is a civil engineering project manager in RRM’s San Luis Obispo office. He has a diverse portfolio of projects, including The Vistas at Pismo Village in Pismo Beach, Eagle Ranch Specific Plan in Atascadero and The Village at Pacific West in Pismo Beach. He is active in the Central Coast Home Builders Association, the American Society of Civil Engineers and the American Public Works Association.

Scott, LEED AP, is a project manager of architecture in RRM’s San Luis Obispo office. He specializes in large-scale, complex commercial and public projects, including the Los Angeles Regional Fire Station No. 82, IQMS Headquarters in Paso Robles, MindBody Campus in San Luis Obispo and the Manteca Transit Center. He is a guest lecturer for Cal Poly and Pioneer Valley High School, and has involved himself in the community as past recreation director for the County of San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara foster care programs.

RRM Design Group is an award-winning, multidisciplinary design firm, comprised of architects, landscape architects, planners, civil engineers and surveyors. RRM has offices in San Luis Obispo, Santa Maria, Santa Barbara and San Juan Capistrano.

— Nicole Stephens is a senior marketing coordinator for RRM Design Group.

