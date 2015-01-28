Tuesday, May 1 , 2018, 11:57 am | Overcast 59º

 
 
 
 

RRM Design Group Welcomes New Manager of Engineering to Santa Barbara Office

By Nicole Stephens for RRM Design Group | January 28, 2015 | 4:13 p.m.

Mike Hamilton recently joined RRM Design Group’s Civil Engineering Group as manager of engineering of its Santa Barbara office.

As a licensed civil engineer, Hamilton has more than 15 years of local experience in municipal, commercial, institutional and residential project types. His diverse project experience will complement RRM’s multidisciplinary team of professional architects, engineers, planners, landscape architects and surveyors.

His previous engineering experience includes work on the Santa Barbara City College New West Campus Building, the Santa Barbara Center for Art, Science and Technology, Bell Riviera workforce housing in Santa Barbara, and The Loop mixed-use development in Isla Vista.

As a native to Santa Barbara and an alumnus of California Polytechnic State University in San Luis Obispo, Hamilton has an extensive knowledge of the Central Coast. He is currently an officer with the Central Coast chapter of the American Council of Engineering Companies, a member of the American Society of Civil Engineers and a certified Qualified Stormwater Pollution Prevention Plan Developer/Practitioner (QSD/P).

“RRM Design Group has established themselves as local firm with a reputation for providing sustainable and innovative spaces within our community," Hamilton said. "As nearly a lifelong resident of this beautiful area, I relish the opportunity to contribute to this vision. I look forward to bringing years of local engineering experience to the RRM team to build on their reputation throughout the Central Coast.”

Hamilton can be reached at 10 E. Figueroa St., Suite 1 in Santa Barbara, [email protected] or 805.883.5217.

— Nicole Stephens is the senior marketing coordinator for RRM Design Group.

