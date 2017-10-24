Thursday, April 26 , 2018, 2:04 am | Partly Cloudy 50º

 
 
 
 

Rte. 246 to Be Closed for Bridge Cleanup

By Jim Shivers for Caltrans District 5 | October 24, 2017 | 9:00 a.m.

A project to clean debris from under a bridge deck will result in a full closure of State Route 246 (Ocean Avenue) from 12th Street to Sweeney Road, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday, Oct. 30 through Friday Nov. 3.

Motorists traveling in each direction will detour by using State Route 1 (H Street) to Purisima Road to State Route 246.

This full closure is necessary so a crane can be parked on the highway to assist with the debris removal. Motorists can expect delays not to exceed 10 minutes.
 
The project is being performed by the Caltrans Maintenance Team of Buellton. Caltrans reminds motorists to move over and slow down when driving through highway construction zones.

For traffic updates in Santa Barbara County, motorists may call Caltrans District 5 Public Affairs, 549-3318 or visit http://www.dot.ca.gov/dist05/road_information.htm.

— Jim Shivers for Caltrans District 5.
 
 

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 