Rte. 246 to Be Closed for Bridge Cleanup

A project to clean debris from under a bridge deck will result in a full closure of State Route 246 (Ocean Avenue) from 12th Street to Sweeney Road, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday, Oct. 30 through Friday Nov. 3.

Motorists traveling in each direction will detour by using State Route 1 (H Street) to Purisima Road to State Route 246.

This full closure is necessary so a crane can be parked on the highway to assist with the debris removal. Motorists can expect delays not to exceed 10 minutes.



The project is being performed by the Caltrans Maintenance Team of Buellton. Caltrans reminds motorists to move over and slow down when driving through highway construction zones.

For traffic updates in Santa Barbara County, motorists may call Caltrans District 5 Public Affairs, 549-3318 or visit http://www.dot.ca.gov/dist05/road_information.htm.

— Jim Shivers for Caltrans District 5.



