Posted on June 6, 2013 | 10:00 a.m.

Source: Maldonado Family

Ruben Maldonado, 54, of Santa Barbara, passed away on May 29, 2013.

A Rosary will be held from 7:30 to 9 p.m. Thursday, June 6, at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church, 21 E. Sola St. in Santa Barbara.

Arrangements are by McDermott Crockett & Associates.