Rubiell ‘Pinoy’ Meza of Santa Maria, 1976-2016

Posted on August 25, 2016 | 8:18 a.m.

Source: Dudley-Hoffman Mortuary, Crematory and Memory Gardens

Rubiell “Pinoy” Meza of Santa Maria passed away Aug. 20, 2016. Born May 7, 1976, he was 40 years old.

He is survived by his mother, Lilly Denes; brothers Marvin Meza (Brandi), Humberto Meza Jr. and Damian Denes (Katy); sisters Vicky Shade and Bridget ​Truhitte (Mike); daughters Carina Meza and Melodee Meza; grandchildren Julian and Josiah; grandmother Ramona Rangel Bautista; and several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.

Rubiell is preceded in death by his father, Humberto Corosave Meza; grandfather Silverio Bautista; great-grandmother Victoria Robledo; and uncles Elmer Bautista and Giovanne Bautista.

A visitation will be held from 5-8 p.m. Monday, Aug. 29, 2016, with holy rosary beginning at 6 p.m., both at Dudley-Hoffman Mortuary Chapel.

The Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 30, at St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church, with burial following at Santa Maria Cemetery.

Contributions in memory of Rubiell may be made to any Rabobank.

