Rubiell ‘Pinoy’ Meza of Santa Maria, 1976-2016

Rubiell “Pinoy” Meza of Santa Maria passed away Aug. 20, 2016. Born May 7, 1976, he was 40 years old.
He is survived by his mother, Lilly Denes; brothers Marvin Meza (Brandi), Humberto Meza Jr. and Damian Denes (Katy); sisters Vicky Shade and Bridget Truhitte (Mike); daughters Carina Meza and Melodee Meza; grandchildren Julian and Josiah; grandmother Ramona Rangel Bautista; and several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.
Rubiell is preceded in death by his father, Humberto Corosave Meza; grandfather Silverio Bautista; great-grandmother Victoria Robledo; and uncles Elmer Bautista and Giovanne Bautista.
A visitation will be held from 5-8 p.m. Monday, Aug. 29, 2016, with holy rosary beginning at 6 p.m., both at Dudley-Hoffman Mortuary Chapel.
The Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 30, at St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church, with burial following at Santa Maria Cemetery.
Contributions in memory of Rubiell may be made to any Rabobank.
