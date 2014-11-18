Ruby Hernandez of Santa Barbara

Posted on November 18, 2014 | 12:39 p.m.

Ruby Grace Hernandez went to be with her Lord on Nov. 16, 2014. During her final days she was lovingly cared for by her family, the staff of the Californian Skilled Nursing Facility and Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care. She passed away peacefully in her sleep at age 89.

"Miss Ruby," as she was known, loved people — especially children. She dedicated her life to raising her family and then went on to become a preschool teacher. For over 40 years, she taught at Los Niño’s Head Start and several other preschools in Santa Barbara and Goleta. Everywhere she and her family went, they would run into students and parents who talked about the positive impact she had on their lives. Prior to becoming a preschool teacher she was involved in the local elementary schools, serving as PTA president of Lincoln School, and organizing various school programs and fundraisers.

Ruby also loved the Old Spanish Days Fiesta and never missed celebrating it! From the parades, to the Mariachi performances at the Santa Barbara Bowl, and parties in her own home, she embraced the true Fiesta spirit.

The love of her life was her husband, Jose C. Hernandez; together they celebrated over 70 years of marriage. Their dedication to their marriage, and to each other, became a positive influence to family and friends.

She would probably tell you her greatest accomplishment was her large family. God blessed her and her husband with 10 children (five boys and five girls), 22 grandchildren and 25 great-grandchildren. As an only child, she missed the company of brothers and sisters and decided early on that she wanted a big family — they were her pride and joy.

Like her mother, who owned Angie's Cafe on downtown State Street, Ruby was a great cook. She loved to prepare meals and bake for her family and friends. There was always room for one more at her table. She was a happy lady whenever there was a barbecue or celebration at the Hernandez home. She had the wonderful ability to make everyone feel like they were a part of the family.

The foundation of Ruby's life was her strong faith and love for God. A longtime member of Our Lady of Sorrows Church, Ruby loved Jesus with all her heart. Her family always knew she prayed for them, and they depended on her prayers for comfort and support. They will miss her greatly, but rejoice that she is now with her Lord Jesus in Heaven.

Ruby is survived by her husband, Jose C. Hernandez; her 10 children, Carlos J. Hernandez, Sylvia R. Cruz, Celia E. Onassis, Ricardo J. Hernandez (Renee), Arturo R. Hernandez, Edward Hernandez, Joyce M. Roberts (Timothy), Jeannette B. Williams (Ace), Elsa T. Queen (Scott) and Michael A. Hernandez (Elysia); and her many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and cousins.

The Rosary service will be held at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 20 at Our Lady of Sorrows Church. The funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 21, also at Our Lady of Sorrows, followed by the interment service at Calvary Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be sent to St. Jude's Children's Research Hospital in Memphis, Tenn.

