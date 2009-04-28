Rudenko School of Dance Performance is May 23

Young dancers will showcase tap, jazz and ballet in 'The Beatles in Alice's Wonderland'

The Rudenko School of Dance will present its 41st annual performance at 7 p.m. Saturday, May 23, at the Marjorie Luke Theatre.

This year’s production, “The Beatles in Alice’s Wonderland,” takes a fanciful turn to the classic Alice in Wonderland by tossing in the music from The Beatles. Dancers aged 4-84 years old perform tap, jazz and ballet in a show perfect for the whole family.

Tickets are $13 general and $5 for children, and can be purchased by calling 805.687.7816 in advance or at the door.

The Marjorie Luke Theatre is located on the campus of Santa Barbara Junior High School at 721 E. Cota St. This performance is generously supported by the Dreier Family Rental Subsidy Fund at the Marjorie Luke Theatre.