Tuesday, June 12 , 2018, 2:55 pm | Fair with Haze 72º

 
 
 
 

Rudolfo Calderon to Give Poetry Reading at Santa Maria Library

By Santa Maria Public Library | July 14, 2014 | 3:11 p.m.

Do you enjoy listening to poetry or sharing your poetry with others? If you do, then the Santa Maria Public Library has the perfect free event for you!

This exciting poetry event will be presented at 6 p.m. Wednesday, July 30 in Shepard Hall.

Local author and educator Rudolfo Calderon will be reading from his newest book, Mexican-American: My Hybrid Blood, in English and in Spanish.

Calderon is the author of 15 books, including the following bilingual titles, which are all available at the Santa Maria Public Library to check out: Borrad la Fecha de Existencia/Erase the Date of Existence, El Colibrí/The Hummingbird and Candela.

At the conclusion of Calderon’s reading, the microphone will be opened to anyone in the audience who would like to share their poetry with others.

Pre-registration is not required for this free event. Seating is limited and is offered on a first come, first served basis.

The Santa Maria Public Library is open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday and from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday through Saturday. The library is closed on Sunday.

Questions may be directed to the Reference Office at 805.925.0994 x331.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 