Rudolfo Calderon to Give Poetry Reading at Santa Maria Library

Do you enjoy listening to poetry or sharing your poetry with others? If you do, then the Santa Maria Public Library has the perfect free event for you!

This exciting poetry event will be presented at 6 p.m. Wednesday, July 30 in Shepard Hall.

Local author and educator Rudolfo Calderon will be reading from his newest book, Mexican-American: My Hybrid Blood, in English and in Spanish.

Calderon is the author of 15 books, including the following bilingual titles, which are all available at the Santa Maria Public Library to check out: Borrad la Fecha de Existencia/Erase the Date of Existence, El Colibrí/The Hummingbird and Candela.

At the conclusion of Calderon’s reading, the microphone will be opened to anyone in the audience who would like to share their poetry with others.

Pre-registration is not required for this free event. Seating is limited and is offered on a first come, first served basis.

The Santa Maria Public Library is open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday and from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday through Saturday. The library is closed on Sunday.

Questions may be directed to the Reference Office at 805.925.0994 x331.