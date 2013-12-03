Rudolph Joining Santa for Saturday’s Multicultural Holiday Event on the Mesa

Rudolph and reindeer will be joining Santa and Mrs. Claus at this year’s joyous multicultural holiday event Saturday on the Mesa.

The all-day event will start at 8 a.m. at Lazy Acres, where Santa and Mrs. Claus will be glad to listen to the kids’ wishes and be in a souvenir photo with them.

Artists — visual, crafts and performing — will be at the Art on the Mesa Holiday marketplace from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Shoreline Plaza courtyard. Look for the colorful wind dancers at the crossroads of Cliff and Meigs.

Mike Richardson will bring in Rudolph and his fellow reindeer and carolers to urge neighbors and visitors to bring toys and food for Unity Shoppe. There will be hot beverages and treats for all.

Enjoy the mini parade, a fun stroll around the shops by neighbors, performers, visitors in multicultural holiday attire — and with their pets — shortly before 5 p.m. Led by Mr.& Mrs. Mesa Holiday and little drummer boys and girls, it will end up at Shoreline Plaza courtyard where the tree lights will be turned on and a musical variety show follows.

Mr. & Mrs. Mesa Holiday 2013 Cliff and Anne Hubbard will receive the sash from their predecessors, David and Celeste Darga. Anne Hubbard is Washington’s principal, and Celeste Darga is Monroe’s.

West Coast Ballet will once again perform excerpts for its Gem of a Nutcracker, with songs and dances from Monroe and Washington schools.

More hot beverages and sweets for all.

The event is free and open to the public. The Santa Barbara Bicycle Coalition will install bike racks for the day on the island at the northeast strip.

— Alice San Andres Calleja represents Our Mesa Neighborhood.