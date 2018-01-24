Rudolph Sanchez, Jr., 1951-2018

Posted on January 24, 2018 | 10:09 p.m.

Source: Pueblo del Rey Funeral Services

Rudolph Sanchez, Jr., 66, died on Jan. 11, 2018, at his residence in Lahaina, Maui, Hawaii, where he had lived for many years.

Rudy was born in Santa Barbara, CA, on Dec. 24, 1951. He attended local schools including Franklin Elementary, and Santa Barbara Junior High, and was a proud Don.

Rudy joined the military during the Vietnam War and was proud of his service to his country. In Hawaii, Rudy worked for the Marriott Hotels Corporation as a profit and loss director for more than 25 years.

He was an avid supporter of Special Olympics, and served as a coach for the soccer teams.

Rudy is survived by his beloved wife Leslie Sanchez; son Tony Sanchez; sisters Martha (Rick) Lopez, Patricia Alcantar, Christina (Todd) Madden; and brother, Eddie Sanchez.

He also leaves behind a granddaughter, five nieces and four nephews. He was predeceased by his parents Rudolph and Mercedes Sanchez, and his sister Beatrice Garcia.

A public viewing will be held 10-11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 26, at the Santa Barbara Cemetery Chapel, which will be followed immediately by the graveside service.

There will be a presentation of the Honor Guard and a reception will follow at the general area of Oak Park.

Memorial donations can be directed to Special Olympics in Rudy’s honor.

Arrangements entrusted to Ballard Family Mortuary in Kahului, Hawaii, and Pueblo del Rey Funeral Services in Santa Barbara.