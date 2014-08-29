Rudy Hernandez of Santa Maria, 1948-2014

Posted on August 29, 2014 | 1:15 p.m.

Source: Dudley-Hoffman Mortuary

On Aug. 27, 2014, Rudy Henry Hernandez, age 65, passed suddenly at his home.

Rudy Hernandez was born in Santa Maria, Calif., on Nov. 2, 1948. He was the last child born to Elvira and Natividad Hernandez Sr.

Rudy was a lifelong resident of Santa Maria. He attended Santa Maria High School and went on to graduate from the Job Corps. Rudy worked in agriculture for over 40 years.

Rudy was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother and uncle. His happiest times were spent at family gatherings. The Fourth of July was his favorite holiday. He was well known for his barbecues and his famous fireworks show. Anyone who was there knew this truly made him happy.

He loved to watch sports. The Rams, Dodgers and the Lakers were his favorite teams. He enjoyed sitting in his favorite recliner, surrounded by his other babies (his dogs), Pepper and Darla.

Rudy never missed the opportunity to give his advice at a moment’s notice. He gave advice with wisdom, authority and with a sense of humor. Rudy had such a huge presence that will be missed tremendously, but he will live on in our hearts forever.

Rudy is survived by his wife, Esther; his children, Lisa Johnson, Angela Castro (Chris), Michele Rodriguez (Ruben), Chris Hernandez (Jacquie), Jackie Hernandez and Vira Hernandez, all from Santa Maria, and Raquel Hernandez of Pleasanton, Calif.; a brother, Joel Hernandez (Debra) of Plainsville, Miss.; sisters, Josie Gonzalez of Nipomo, Calif., Esther Hoskins of Santa Maria, Julia Garcia (Frank) of Westminister, Calif., Armida Mercado (Rick) of Santa Maria and Mary Lou Levy of San Jose; 10 grandchildren, one great-grandchild; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Rudy was preceded in death by his parents, Elvira and Natividad Hernandez Sr.; grandmother Marcos Basco; brothers Robert, William, Natividad Jr. and David Hernandez; sisters Angie Nunez and Francis Dado; and various nieces and nephews.

Services will be held at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 3 at Dudley-Hoffman Mortuary, 1003 E. Stowell Road. The viewing will be held from 3 to 6 p.m. A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 4 at the Santa Maria Cemetery.

