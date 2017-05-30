Rummage Sale Shopping an Investment in School

Garden Street Academy will host its annual Rummage Sale 8 a.m.-noon Saturday, June 3, at 2300 Garden St., Santa Barbara. The event is free and open to the public.
The sale will feature items in a variety of categories including electronics, clothing and shoes, toys and games, household items, books, outdoor items, and furniture.
“Over the past several months, our school community has been donating gently used rummage for our annual sale," said Kristi Dichard, dean of the Lower School. "This is an excellent opportunity to find some unique treasures.
"It will be an exciting day of shopping to support Garden Street Academy,” Dichard said. Proceeds will benefit Garden Street Academy, a nonprofit K–12 school.
— Angela Jevons for Garden Street Academy.