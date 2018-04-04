Wednesday, April 4 , 2018, 12:27 pm | Overcast with Haze 58º

 
 
 
 

Rummage Sale to Benefit Valley Master Chorale

By Theresa Duer for Santa Ynez Valley Master Chorale | September 12, 2017 | 2:55 p.m.

The Santa Ynez Valley Master Chorale will hold a Trinkets & Treasures Rummage Sale 8 a.m.-noon Saturday, Sept. 30, at the Bethania Lutheran Church, 603 Atterdag Road, Solvang.

Up for sale will be a variety of items donated by some 55 members of the chorale. Offerings include furniture, home accessories, kitchen goods and books. Items are new or gently used. Baked goods and refreshments also will be for sale.

Proceeds will support the Santa Ynez Valley Master Chorale, Youth Ensemble and Orchestra as they prepare for holiday concerts on Dec. 16-17. The chorale is a 501 c3 nonprofit organization dedicated to bringing a high standard of choral music to the Santa Ynez Valley.

For more information, call 305-0889 or email inquiries to [email protected]

— Theresa Duer for Santa Ynez Valley Master Chorale.


 


 


 


 


 

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 