Rummage Sale to Benefit Valley Master Chorale

The Santa Ynez Valley Master Chorale will hold a Trinkets & Treasures Rummage Sale 8 a.m.-noon Saturday, Sept. 30, at the Bethania Lutheran Church, 603 Atterdag Road, Solvang.
Up for sale will be a variety of items donated by some 55 members of the chorale. Offerings include furniture, home accessories, kitchen goods and books. Items are new or gently used. Baked goods and refreshments also will be for sale.
Proceeds will support the Santa Ynez Valley Master Chorale, Youth Ensemble and Orchestra as they prepare for holiday concerts on Dec. 16-17. The chorale is a 501 c3 nonprofit organization dedicated to bringing a high standard of choral music to the Santa Ynez Valley.
For more information, call 305-0889 or email inquiries to [email protected]
— Theresa Duer for Santa Ynez Valley Master Chorale.