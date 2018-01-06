Rumor Has It, Laguna Blanca School Will Perform ‘Rumors’

Laguna Blanca School Theatre Arts department will present Neil Simon's comedy Rumors at 7 p.m. Jan. 11-12 and 2 p.m. Jan. 13 in Spaulding Auditorium, 4125 Paloma Drive.

Under the direction of Dana Caldwell, Laguna Blanca's performing arts theater instructor, Simon's 1988 Tony Award-winning play takes a routine tenth anniversary party for the deputy mayor of New York and adds quirky friends, missing persons, indistinct clues, gunshots, and botched cover-ups.

Rumors fly as the party-goers get deeper and deeper into chaos — and oh, is that the police at the door?

Laguna Blanca invites the community to attend the performance as cast and crew host an evening of poor judgment, mistaken identity, scandal, and a temporary case of hearing loss that keeps audiences in stitches. The show includes mature content.

Cast members:

Lenny Ganz: Jackson Hurley

Claire Ganz: Camila Lemere

Chris Gorman: Juliana Slater

Ken Gorman: Simon Lea

Ernie Cusack: Rae Bernstein

Cookie Cusack: Mia Humberd-Hilf

Glenn Cooper: Caetano Perez-Marchant

Cassie Cooper: Royce Blevins

Officer Welch: John Russo

Officer Pudney: Ava Morouse

Stage managers: Annelle King and Charlie Jacobs

ASM: Merith Velazques-Jimenez

Crew: Sasha Hsu, Beau Glazier, James Pedroff, Dante Christie, Athena Boyle and Madeleine Lazarovits

Tickets are $10 and are available at the door. For more information, contact Caldwell, 687-2461 ext. 217 or email [email protected]

For more about Laguna Blanca, visit www.lagunablanca.org or call 687-2461.

— Tara Broucqsault for Laguna Blanca School.