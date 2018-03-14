Righetti, St. Joseph’s High School Lockdowns Lifted After Rumor of Weapon on Campus

An anonymous threat of a weapon on campus prompted a lockdown at Righetti High School and nearby St. Joseph High School in Orcutt Wednesday morning before being lifted two hours later.

Several Righetti High School students received an anonymous text warning of a weapon on campus and notified staff, Santa Maria Joint Union High School District spokesman Kenny Klein said in an emailed statement.

"It is our understanding that several high schools on the Central Coast received similar threats, regardless we take all of these threats seriously and investigate them fully," he said.

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Department was notified at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday and authorities locked down Righetti High School and St. Joseph's High School while they investigated the threat, and additional law enforcement personnel were assigned to the campuses, spokeswoman Kelly Hoover said.

"The threat was determined to be an unrelated social media threat which had been investigated by the Atascadero Police Department earlier this morning," Hoover said, adding that police identified and arrested the student responsible for the threat.

"Once the threat was determined to be unrelated to Righetti and St. Joseph High Schools the lockdown was lifted just before 11:30 a.m. this morning," she said.

In addition to sheriff's deputies, California Highway Patrol and Santa Maria police officers were at the campus.

A social media post circulating among the Righetti community said, "Im shooting up the school tomorrow during the walkout. Are you? Im going to enjoy every scream and every tear. Are you? We are NOT going to stop. We are NOT going to give up. We will NOT stop till every living thing on the campus is dead."

The post did not specify a campus.

Some Righetti High School parents went to the campus when they were notified of the lockdown, hoping for news and texting or calling their students inside.

As one woman talked to a student via cell phone, she told a school official to "Shut up," saying she was concerned for her daughter.

"I'm concerned about all of the students," Assistant Principal Gene Rickman told her.

She later urged the girl to leave during the lockdown, saying the school officials could not hold forcefully detain the students and threatening to sue if they did.

"I need you to please ask your daughter to shelter in place," Rickman told the woman.

Many waited in line to pick up their children, although an announcement over the school speakers said the school day would resume after the lockdown was lifted.

Approximately 150 students were pulled from school after the lockdown, district officials said. The campus has 2,300 ninth-graders through 12th-graders.

After the lockdown ended, one student said he hid in a closet during the incident.

Another girl said students in her classroom turned off the lights and barricaded the doors — "nothing much," senior Jackie Lopez said.

"We just sat there calmly. We tried not to panic," she added.

In northern San Luis Obispo County, all Atascadero Unified School District campuses went on lockdown Wednesday morning, which was lifted at 10:40 a.m., after a shooting threat was posted on social media — the same threat that prompted the Santa Maria-area lockdowns.

Atascadero police identified the student who posted the threats and took him into custody, the San Luis Obispo Tribune reported.

​Both lockdowns disrupted plans for student-led National School Walkout movements to protest gun violence.

Just before 10 a.m., a Righettii official announced over the loud speaker system that the planned walkout would not happen and representatives turned away media showing up to cover the event.

"Students and staff on campus, we will be going into lockdown. Shelter in place until further notification. Do not let students out of their classrooms until further notice," the announcement said. "The march is canceled."

Organizers of the Righetti High School event conducted a rally at the school amphitheater during their lunch period after the lockdown, a district spokesman said.

Students all over Santa Barbara County — and the country — walked out of class Wednesday morning and organized speeches, moments of silence, and marches on the day one month after the Parkland, Florida school shooting.

