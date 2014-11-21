Rumors Lead to Early Release for Righetti High Students

School officials cancel last periods of class Friday ahead of the weeklong break for Thanksgiving

Unsubstantiated reports and calls from concerned parents prompted Righetti High School officials to send students home early Friday.

The early dismissal kicked off a week-long Thanksgiving break that also will serve as a cooling-down period after a major altercation this week at the Orcutt campus.

“Throughout the day, Righetti High School has received numerous calls concerning unsubstantiated rumors that have affected the learning environment at the campus,” the Santa Maria Joint Union High School District said in a written statement Friday.

“Due to the volume of calls and the distraction that these rumors have created, we feel that the best course of action is to dismiss students early for the Thanksgiving break.”

Students were released about 12:25 p.m., with parents, students and staff notified.

The unrest at Righetti began Wednesday with several small fights that led to a larger altercation where students threw food and bottles at deputies. The incident prompted law enforcement officers from throughout northern Santa Barbara County to converge on the campus as school officials implemented a lockdown.

In all, nine students were arrested Wednesday and Thursday for various charges related to the altercations, and sheriff’s deputies said they expect more arrests.

Additionally, students whose actions didn’t rise to the level of a crime could face disciplinary action, ranging from detention to in-school or out-of-school suspensions, district spokesman Kenny Klein said.

Arriving before noon and parked off campus on Friday, one parent who didn’t want his name used remarked, “This is getting old.”

He said parents drop their kids off at school and expect them to be safe.

“This is pretty disruptive,” he added.

Waiting for students to be released, parent Salina Bolden said she has received texts throughout the day, with one saying, “There’s all kind of rumors. Get over here for me.”

“It’s just horrible,” Bolden added.

She wondered aloud if the school should add metal detectors or take other measures after this week’s incidents.

“It’s unbelievable how some kids have no respect for authority,” she said. “It’s sad.”

As students climbed aboard buses or waited for parents to pick them up Friday, Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office deputies and California Highway Patrol officers were positioned in neighborhoods around Righetti and conducted regular patrols of the area as a precaution.

