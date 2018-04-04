Run, Bike, Row to Raise Funds for Houston

The Jenny Schatzle Program is asking members of the local community to help raise money for the people of Houston by taking a class on Friday, Sept. 8.

Patricipants will be attempting to complete 1,644 miles (the distance from Santa Barbara to Houston) by tracking the miles run, biked and rowed throughout the workouts offered all day Friday.

The Jenny Schatzle Program seeks donations of any amount to help victims of Hurricane Harvey. All donations will go directly to Direct Relief to support Houston. The Jenny Schatzle Program will also match donations up to $1,644.

The event is open to everyone, and the workout classes are designed for all fitness levels. Class times are 5:45, 7, 8:15, 9:30 and 10:45 a.m., noon, 3:45, 5 and 6:15 p.m. at the Jenny Schatzle Program facility, 211 W. Carrillo St., Santa Barbara.

— Lauren Roche for Jenny Schatzle Program.