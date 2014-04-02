Sigma Alpha Zeta, Domestic Violence Solutions Team Up to Host Run for Love 5K

We will have participants register and receive their T-shirt and snacks before the race. Afterward, we will award the first-place runner with a Love Basket, which has many great prizes, and we will raffle off a second basket. We will have a short closing ceremony to conclude our event.

Community members are invited to participate in the Run for Love 5K in the hope of raising domestic violence awareness and promoting healthy relationships.

The Sigma Alpha Zeta sorority and Domestic Violence Solutions are hosting the second annual Run for Love 5K Run/Walk , sponsored by numerous local businesses, from 9 a.m. to noon Sunday, May 4 at Leadbetter Beach in Santa Barbara.

