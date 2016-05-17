Run in Seventh Beats Carpinteria in CIF Wild-Card Baseball Game

Baseball

One bad break in the seventh inning broke Carpinteria’s heart and ended its baseball season Tuesday in a CIF Division 4 wild-card playoff game.

Anaheim’s Savanna capitalized on Carpintera’s decision to throw to second base on a sacrifice bunt. The baserunner was called safe and later scored on a two-out single to center field for the game’s only run, as Savanna defeated the Warriors, 1-0, at John Calderwood Field.

“It was a super game,” said Carpinteria coach Pat Cooney, whose team won 17 games this season. “It was the kind of game we wanted to be in. Sal (Delgado) gives us a good chance in a pitchers’ duel-type game and we’ve won several games like that. Unfortunately, today we found what it’s like on the other side.”

Delgado and Savanna’s Patrick Showalter were stellar on the mound and both defenses were sharp. Delgado allowed only four hits – two coming in the seventh – and didn’t walk a batter. He struck out six. Showalter fanned eight, walked one and gave up seven hits.

The Warriors put two runners on in the fifth and sixth innings, but Showalter pitched out of both jams. In the fifth, he got a strikeout and a ground out to shortstop to end the inning. With one out in the sixth, David Martinez singled and Jose Carrillo beat out a bunt for a basehit. Showalter made his biggest pitch, getting Tony Vega to ground to third base for an inning-ending third-to-first double play.

“He did a nice job mixing,” Cooney said of Showalter’s pitches. “He kept the ball down all day; his fastball was effective but he also threw a nice off-speed pitch or two. It was just enough to baffle the guys, especially in those key spots. He seemed to get tougher in the key spots.”

Savanna’s Mike Kashou singled to open the seventh and Louie Manzon followed with a bunt toward the mound. Delgado fielded the ball and threw to second base but Kashou was ruled safe. Delgado struck out the next batter and got a fly out before Showalter slapped a single up the middle to score Kashou. The Warriors nailed pinch runner Nathan Pardo at third to end the inning.

“He did the right thing, he followed his captain – the captain made the call,” Cooney said of Delgado’s decision to go to second base on the bunt. “We had the defense on where we divided it in thirds and we tried to be aggressive and get that out knowing they were bunting. “We’re not going to second-guess that one. That was the right play.”

Showalter retired the Warriors in order in the bottom of the seventh, and the Rebels earned a spot in the first round against Laguna Beach.

The teams were evenly matched on Tuesday.

“It felt from the start we had a chance in the game and sure enough we did. We just didn’t have it go our way,” said Cooney.

The Carpinteria skipper credited his players for banding together to have a successful season. The Warriors went 17-6.

“The group decided at some point that they were going to be successful,” he said. “It was simply mind over matter. We had bunch of our seniors that were so positive and insisted on keeping the energy positive even when we got off to a 1-3 start. They never wavered.”

