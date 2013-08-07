Monday, June 11 , 2018, 4:30 am | Fair 56º

 
 
 
 

‘Run or Dye Santa Barbara’ Bringing Bursts of Color to UCSB

Saturday promises to be bright for the 7,000-plus participants of the 5K fun run, with proceeds benefiting the Alumni Scholarship Fund

By Gina Potthoff, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @ginapotthoff | August 7, 2013 | 6:16 p.m.

UC Santa Barbara will host the area’s first “Run or Dye” 5K event on Saturday, drawing the attention of more than 7,000 participants in what has the potential to be the largest running event ever in Santa Barbara County.

Sign-ups are still coming in for this weekend’s “Run or Dye Santa Barbara” experience, which is commonly not referred to as a race because runners and walkers are welcome and no one keeps track of your running splits.

“Run or Dye” has swept the nation with its fun painted runs that promote fitness with a splash of color and draw at least 10,000 participants.

Fitness enthusiasts traverse a 5K course and are decorated with bouts of color at several dye stations before finishing amid a “festival of colors” as a final opportunity to cover every inch of their bodies in dye made from biodegradable cornstarch.

As is customary, “Run or Dye” is teaming up with a local nonprofit — the UCSB Alumni Scholarship Fund — to benefit from a portion of Saturday’s ticket proceeds.

“It’s a pretty new phenomenon,” said John Lofthus, associate director of Alumni Affairs. “It’s huge all over the country.”

Loftus said the run will feature a rolling, staggered start for the 7,000-plus runners, who will notice that the first and last dye stations are spouting blue and gold Gaucho colors.

UCSB hand-selected the campus course, and the university is still looking for volunteers to help with the event.

“I know there’s people coming from all over the country, definitely all over the state,” Loftus said of participants. “It’s going to be a lot of fun.”

Those interested in signing up for the fun run, which measures success by how colorful you end up rather than how fast you run can, click here to register online or register in person before the start of the event Saturday.

Noozhawk staff writer Gina Potthoff can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

