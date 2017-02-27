Run Your Way to Better Health

If you’re a regular runner, you probably have fond memories of your early training days.

You may have begun with an easy walk-run schedule. In a few weeks you finally built up to your first all-running mile.

Then came your first 5K, then your first 5-mile or even 10K race. Those were heady times, filled with thrills of meeting higher goals.

You’ve lost weight, your checkups are better and you have more energy throughout the day. But sometimes when you’re lacing your shoes, the thought crosses your mind: been there, done that.

If you’re looking for a new challenge, you may consider running a half-marathon or marathon, after a thorough physical and pending your doctor’s approval. But before hitting the high-mileage road, you need to know about the benefits as well as potential dangers. Most of all, you should learn how to avoid injuries while going that extra mile (or 26).

Strengthen Your Heart, Mind and Spirit

For many, the biggest benefits of long-distance running are psychological.

“There’s a high that comes from setting a tough goal and meeting it,” said Dr. Sean Early, a Cottage Center for Orthopedics affiliated physician.

Of course, the benefits of marathon training aren’t confined to the mind and spirit. Regular, moderately intense exercise (like running) will strengthen the heart and burn calories. You just might lose those few extra pounds that seem to have withstood your shorter running regimen.

Risks of Marathon Training

A marathon is not in everyone’s future. You shouldn’t feel like you’ve failed if your doctor recommends against running one, or if you just don’t feel up to it. There are plenty of other sports to enjoy.

And if you are able to train, don’t push yourself past your limit. Along with the benefits of marathons come a number of risks.

The biggest downside to marathon training is that it may result in an injury. Most running injuries are “overuse injuries” — such as tendonitis and bursitis — that result from the constant repetition of the same movement.

The most common site of injury is the knee, although virtually any area below the waist (and a few above it) can be affected. Nearly 70 percent of runners are sidelined because of an injury, but most can get back on the road relatively quickly. In some cases, though, the injury can last for years.

Potential marathoners should begin with a base of 15 to 20 miles a week for six months to a year. Then they should increase their mileage by no more than 10 percent each week. (Many websites, books and running supply stores have training schedules you can use as a guide.)

Alternating heavier training days with lighter or rest days and cross-training with nonimpact activities like biking or swimming. Since everyone’s feet are different, you should recognize the importance of wearing a good pair of running shoes. Seek recommendations from a store that specializes in outfitting runners.

Probably the best way to protect yourself against injury, says Early, is to listen to your body.

“While many runners have pre-set training schedules they want to meet, pain may be an indicator that you should slow down a bit, or even take a week off,” he said.

“Some pain is normal. But if it persists all day, or if it affects the way you run — your stride or posture, for example — it must be taken seriously.”

You may take an anti-inflammatory like Advil (ibuprofen) after a run, but Early believes it’s better not to take it before the run. It may mask an important warning sign.

All sports have their risks, and marathon running is no exception. But with a bit of discipline and careful training, the risks can be managed. And the result can be an accomplishment you’ll remember with well-deserved pride for the rest of your life.

Please remember to check with your physician before beginning any new training regimen.