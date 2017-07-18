Runner, 9, to Chase World Record at Carpinteria All-Comers Meet

Track & Field

Megan Crum, a 9-year-old running sensation from Lake Elsinore, will attempt to break the world record for her age in the 2 mile at Friday’s All-Comers Track & Field Meet at Carpinteria High.

The meet starts at 6:30 p.m.

Crum has a personal best of 4:17 in the mile and 17:53 at 5 kilometers. She holds the world record for her age in the 1500 meters, running 4:56.35 on June 17.

The 2-mile record is 12:10.5, set by Rebekah Skandera of Santa Rosa.

Meet director Van Latham said heptathletes from the Santa Barbara Track Club are expected to compete in hurdles races as a tune-up for the Thorpe Cup, an international meet between the U.S. and Germany on July 29-30 in Dusseldorf, Germany.

The last meet of the summer on Aug. 4 will feature a 5k race sponsored by the local clothing company, Rabbit Running. Runners in the race can win prizes.

