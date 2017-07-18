Tuesday, April 17 , 2018, 4:15 am | Fair 45º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank
Track & Field

Runner, 9, to Chase World Record at Carpinteria All-Comers Meet

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | July 18, 2017 | 12:57 p.m.

Megan Crum, a 9-year-old running sensation from Lake Elsinore, will attempt to break the world record for her age in the 2 mile at Friday’s All-Comers Track & Field Meet at Carpinteria High.

The meet starts at 6:30 p.m.

Crum has a personal best of 4:17 in the mile and 17:53 at 5 kilometers. She holds the world record for her age in the 1500 meters, running 4:56.35 on June 17.

The 2-mile record is 12:10.5, set by Rebekah Skandera of Santa Rosa.

Meet director Van Latham said heptathletes from the Santa Barbara Track Club are expected to compete in hurdles races as a tune-up for the Thorpe Cup, an international meet between the U.S. and Germany on July 29-30 in Dusseldorf, Germany.

The last meet of the summer on Aug. 4 will feature a 5k race sponsored by the local clothing company, Rabbit Running. Runners in the race can win prizes.

Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 