Runners and Walkers Raise Over $200,000 for American Heart Association at Heart and Stroke 5K

On Saturday, Sept. 27, 2015, more than 1,000 people from Santa Barbara and nearby cities raised $200,000 for the Santa Barbara Heart & Stroke Walk/5k Run.

The 5K walk and run encourages healthy habits while raising funds to support the American Heart Association’s research and education efforts to fight heart disease and stroke — the nation’s No. 1 and No. 4 killers.

Heart disease, stroke and other cardiovascular diseases are the leading killers in the United States, claiming the lives of more than 831,000 men, women and children every year.

The Heart Walk brings the community together to raise both awareness and much-needed funds to fight these diseases.

The American Heart Association is devoted to saving lives from heart disease and stroke by funding innovative research, setting best practices for improving patient care, fighting for stronger public health policies and providing lifesaving tools and information to prevent and treat the leading causes of death in the U.S.

For more information, please visit, www.SBHeartWalk.com.

— Tamara White is the director of communications and marketing for the American Heart Association.